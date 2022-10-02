Indian Express Group launches ieGujarati.com

The Indian Express Group Sunday launched its latest language venture, ieGujarati.com, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. This is the fourth regional language website of the Express group, coming after Malayalam, Tamil and Bangla launched over the past few years.

ieGujarati.com will focus on bringing Indian Express’s trademark journalism to the state with a focus on its unique brand of investigative and explanatory journalism. The website will feature regular columns and unique series that cater to the needs of the readers in Gujarat while offering them a flavour of changing media formats from across the world.

“The Indian Express has a long relationship with Gujarat and the Gujarati language. The Financial Express was the first business daily to launch a Gujarati edition in 1991 and continues to publish from across the state. The Indian Express has popular editions in both Vadodara and Ahmedabad,” said Anant Goenka, Executive Director of the Express Group.

“We are launching ieGujarati.com to bring our founder Ramnath Goenka’s signature style of fearless journalism to the state in its own language, published directly from Ahmedabad by a newsroom committed to fairness and accuracy. We are excited about this new journey, which is another effort by the Express Group to serve the specific news requirements of Gujarat and the country,” Goenka added.

With a unique legacy of over 90 years marked by a journalism of courage without fear or favour, The Indian Express Group is also one of the largest online news entities with over 200 million online readers globally.