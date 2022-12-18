Indian culture and its temples synonymous, says Union minister

Temples are at the centre of Indian culture, and activities in temples “mirror our culture”, Union Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Parshottam Rupala, said on Saturday.

Addressing the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav, Rupala said, “Our culture and our temple are synonymous. The temple is at the centre of our culture.”

Pointing out that Swaminarayan temples have been built in the United States, England and in European countries, Rupala said it was a moment of huge pride “when we saw Brahmavihari Swami in the midst of Sheikhs of Abu Dhabhi and the UAE inside a temple”.

He credited late Pramukh Swami for reinstating “Indian temples” in the current era.

The month-long event to celebrate the spiritual leader of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purshottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 14.

Drawing a comparison between Akshardham Temple in Delhi with its historic monuments, Rupala said, “When outsiders used to come to Delhi (earlier), they were taken to the Qutub Minar or some tombs. But now if tourists to Delhi do not visit Akshardham Temple, they are told that they have missed something. Such is the prestige of our temples in the world.”

Through the country’s history, all golden periods have had religious leaders bless the rulers. Citing instances, Rupala said, “Shivaji Maharaj had the support of Ramdas, King Chandragupta had Chanakya with him and it is difficult to imagine Ram Rajya without Vashisth Maharaj. Similarly, in the present age, personalities like Mahant Swami Maharaj will help India become a superpower.”

Advertisement

Mahant Swami Maharaj, guru and spiritual guide for devotees of BAPS, was present on the dais along with other speakers, including Anant Goenka, Executive Director, Indian Express Group.

Speaking on the occasion, Goenka appreciated the volunteers for the upkeep of the temporary Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar, spread over 600 acres on Sardar Patel Ring Road. “If you are open to learning, then you are open to the pursuit of truth. Pramukh Swami Maharaj also spent his life in the pursuit of truth. In a small way, we at The Indian Express are also pursuing truth,” Goenka said.

“The interest in this event shows that the entire world is looking at India. The world is looking at India, to teach them how to work without being greedy; to teach them the difference between ambition and greed,” he said. “The world looks at India to teach how to work hard and yet be content; to learn how to be happy, no matter what the externalities around us are.”