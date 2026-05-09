Indian crew member on ship headed to Yemen killed in Hormuz ‘crossfire’

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A SAILOR from Devbhumi Dwarka identified as Altaf Talab Ker, was killed in a “crossfire” on Thursday while aboard a vessel that had left Dubai for Yemen with cargo, sources confirmed to The Indian Express on Friday.
Sources confirmed that Ker, who was among 18 crew members aboard the vessel ‘Al Faize Noor Suleimani’, was killed after “crossfire hit it.”
The Indian Consulate in Dubai wrote in a post on X: “Saddened to learn of the unfortunate incident at sea that caused the tragic death of an Indian crew of a ship. The Consulate is in touch with the owner of the ship and is ascertaining further details. The Consulate will render all possible assistance in this matter on priority. Our deepest condolences”.
Adam Bhaya, general secretary of the Indian Sailing Vessels Association, told The Indian Express that the incident happened while the vessel was “crossing the Strait of Hormuz”; its captain was Ameen Salemamad Sumbhania and Ker was “near the engine room”..
Bhaya wrote to the Indian consulate in Dubai saying, “This incident has caused immense fear and grief among the seafarer community and the family members of the deceased. The loss of an innocent Indian seafarer under such circumstances is deeply distressing and requires urgent attention from the concerned authorities.”
Another vessel, Prem Sagar, rescued the other 17 crew members and brought them to Dubai around 6 pm on Friday, Bhaya said.
Bhaya has written to the Indian Consulate in Dubai seeking support for Ker’s funeral in Dubai, and to “facilitate all legal, consular and documentation procedures and ensure safety and well being of the surviving crew members”, all of whom were Indian according to him.
According to Bhaya, Ker belonged to Jam Salaya town in Dwarka and had departed from Dubai aboard the vessel on Wednesday afternoon.
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