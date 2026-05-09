Indian crew member on ship headed to Yemen killed in Hormuz ‘crossfire’

According to Bhaya, Ker belonged to Jam Salaya town in Dwarka and had departed from Dubai aboard the vessel on Wednesday afternoon. (Representational)

A SAILOR from Devbhumi Dwarka identified as Altaf Talab Ker, was killed in a “crossfire” on Thursday while aboard a vessel that had left Dubai for Yemen with cargo, sources confirmed to The Indian Express on Friday.

Sources confirmed that Ker, who was among 18 crew members aboard the vessel ‘Al Faize Noor Suleimani’, was killed after “crossfire hit it.”

The Indian Consulate in Dubai wrote in a post on X: “Saddened to learn of the unfortunate incident at sea that caused the tragic death of an Indian crew of a ship. The Consulate is in touch with the owner of the ship and is ascertaining further details. The Consulate will render all possible assistance in this matter on priority. Our deepest condolences”.