Indian Coast Guard rescues seven fishermen near Diu

In an operation conducted on Monday night, the Indian Coast Guard rescued seven fishermen from a sinking boat off Vanak Bara near the union territory of Diu, official sources said.

On receiving a distress call from the local administration about a stranded boat in the area at 8 pm, an indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) was immediately dispatched from Porbandar base in Gujarat, located at about 175 km away from Diu.

The helicopter flown by Coast Guard pilots Commandant Kunal Naik and Comandant Saurabh, maneuvered low-lying clouds and reached the boat within an hour. The boat had lost power due to a breakdown and had got grounded off Vanak Bara in the sea and was about to sink. All seven crew members were airlifted and rescued, the release added.