Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Indian Coast Guard rescues injured Philippines national from merchant vessel

A statement from the ICG said that the 57-year-old Philippines national was on board a Liberian merchant vessel, Irenes Ray, which was headed to Pakistan.

"The patient was evacuated and taken onboard the ICG ship and immediate medical relief was provided at sea by the ICG medical team," a press release said.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) evacuated an injured Philippines national mid sea from a merchant vessel headed to Pakistan from Sri Lanka, after receiving a distress call Monday afternoon.

A statement from the ICG said that the 57-year-old Philippines national was on board a Liberian merchant vessel, Irenes Ray, which was headed to Pakistan when the ICG Maritime Rescue sub Centre (MRSC) in Porbandar received a distress alert at around 4.30 pm regarding a medical emergency onboard the vessel that was some 200 km from the Porbandar coast on the Arabian Sea.

The ICG ship approaching the merchant vessel.

A fast patrol ship, ICGS Ankit, was sent from Porbandar which reached Irenes Ray at 7.20 pm.

“The 57 years old Philippines national was found to have suffered severe head injury and was unconscious. The patient was evacuated and taken onboard the ICG ship and immediate medical relief was provided at sea by the ICG medical team,” the release said. The ICG ship reached the Porbandar harbour around 11 pm and the patient was transferred to the government hospital in Porbandar and later to the government hospital in Rajkot, where he is undergoing treatment.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 16:44 IST
