Indian Coast Guard rescues unconscious fisherman from sea off Gujarat coast

The Indian Coast Guard rescued an injured fisherman from the sea off the Gujarat coast Saturday. The fishermen had received a head injury and had become unconscious.

The evacuation was coordinated by the Indian Coast Guard station at Pipavav, after the fisheries association in Jafrabad informed them about the injured fisherman in mid-sea. On receipt of the information, the Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter from Porbandar and a ship set sail from Pipavav to evacuate the fisherman.

The helicopter located the fishing boat “Dhan Prasad” carrying the injured fisherman about 20 nautical miles from Jafrabad and assisted the ship to reach the location. After providing first aid to the injured fisherman, the ship evacuated him and handed him to the local fisheries association at Pipavav.

This is the second such evacuation by the Coast Guard in the last 48 hours, said an official statement.