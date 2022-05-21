scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Must Read

Indian Coast Guard rescues unconscious fisherman from sea off Gujarat coast

The evacuation was coordinated by the Indian Coast Guard station at Pipavav, after the fisheries association in Jafrabad informed them about the injured fisherman in mid-sea.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 21, 2022 4:11:03 pm
This is the second such evacuation by the Coast Guard in the last 48 hours, said an official statement. (File)

The Indian Coast Guard rescued an injured fisherman from the sea off the Gujarat coast Saturday. The fishermen had received a head injury and had become unconscious.

The evacuation was coordinated by the Indian Coast Guard station at Pipavav, after the fisheries association in Jafrabad informed them about the injured fisherman in mid-sea. On receipt of the information, the Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter from Porbandar and a ship set sail from Pipavav to evacuate the fisherman.

The helicopter located the fishing boat “Dhan Prasad” carrying the injured fisherman about 20 nautical miles from Jafrabad and assisted the ship to reach the location. After providing first aid to the injured fisherman, the ship evacuated him and handed him to the local fisheries association at Pipavav.

More from Ahmedabad
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

This is the second such evacuation by the Coast Guard in the last 48 hours, said an official statement.

Best of Express Premium

The first stop for Azam, son out of jail was this SP leader’s housePremium
The first stop for Azam, son out of jail was this SP leader’s house
Weekly Horoscope, May 22, 2022 – May 28, 2022: Here’s what your wee...Premium
Weekly Horoscope, May 22, 2022 – May 28, 2022: Here’s what your wee...
Chirag Dilli and its bygone days of colourful weddingsPremium
Chirag Dilli and its bygone days of colourful weddings
Qasim Rasool Ilyas: For the first time, AIMPLB has decided to reach out t...Premium
Qasim Rasool Ilyas: For the first time, AIMPLB has decided to reach out t...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 21: Latest News

Advertisement