India would have been free of diseases if Swachh drive was launched 70 years ago: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi in Junagadh on Thursday. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana) PM Narendra Modi in Junagadh on Thursday. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

The country would have been disease-free had programmes like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan been started 70 years ago, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Junagadh on Thursday. Addressing a public gathering during his visit to the state, Modi cited a recent World Health Organisation (WHO) report and said that ensuring cleanliness in the country could save the lives of three lakh children.

“Recently, the WHO published a report which stated that deaths of three lakh children (In India) can be prevented if cleanliness improves. This is state of affairs. The ongoing Swachhta Abhiyan (cleanliness drive) is directly linked to health.

“But on the day I talked about constructing toilets, clearing dirt etc, they made fun of me. They quipped if a Prime Minister should be doing all this… to make toilets, clear garbage… They never felt that this was a basic work. Had all these works been done 70 years back, the country would have been disease-free by now,” he said, adding that the country was moving forward towards becoming an open defecation free country by 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

He said that under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, announced on this Independence Day, the Central government will provide Rs 5 lakh health insurance cover to the people of the country. “Its trial run has begun from August 15. Since this will be a technology-based scheme, experimental work is going on in various districts of the country to ensure that there are no glitches. We shall roll out Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana or Ayushman Bharat in the entire country from September 25, the anniversary of Pandit Deendayala Upadhayay. Under this scheme, 1.5 lakh wellness centres will be opened. These wellness centres will have much better facilities and technology available than in the present-day PCHs (primary health Centres) and CHCs (community health centres). They will have facility to consult best doctors via digital connectivity. There will be provision for preventive healthcare also,” he said.

Modi said that in the first phase of the scheme, the Central government will set up a medical college and a hospital in each cluster of three Lok Sabha seats. Gradually, the size of the clusters will be reduced to two seats and then to every district. He also asserted that generic drugs sold at Pradhan Mantri Janaushadi Kendras across the state had helped middle class families save up to 70 per cent on their health budget.

The PM also alluded to a drinking water supply project of which he laid the foundation stone in Valsad earlier in the day. “Today, I had the good fortune of laying the foundation stone of such a project for a tribal region of Gujarat which will be discussed in the entire country. There is a village of 150 to 200 families in tribal area of Valsad. This village is located on a mountain range higher than Saputara. We have taken up the challenge to provide them drinking water and that too through household water taps. We shall lift water from Madhuvan dam, lift it to the height equal to a 200-storeyed building and supply drinking water. Imagine, 200-storeyed building. Water will be supplied there. In Gujarat, we are working with such objectives,” he said.

