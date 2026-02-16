India-US trade deal: Farmers’ interests protected, Rahul spreading lies, says Amit Shah

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of “spreading lies and misleading farmers” over India’s trade deals with the European Union, United Kingdom and the United States, asserting that the Narendra Modi government has fully safeguarded the country’s agriculture and dairy sectors.

Giving an assurance to fishermen, cattle-rearers and farmers of India, Shah added that PM Modi can never compromise with their interests.

Shah was addressing a gathering in Gandhinagar after inaugurating a pilot project of Central Bank Digital Currency-based Public Distribution System and launching a grain ATM – Annapurti.