India needs to have sports ecosystem capacity to be considered for 2036 Olympics: Polish expert

Asimakopoulos stressed on thinking bigger than just the Olympic Games in 2036. (Source: File)

Written by Nishant Bal

India needs to have a sports ecosystem capacity to be considered for the 2036 Olympic Games, Polish Olympic Studies and Research Centre Director Grzegorz Botwina said on Wednesday.

Stating that India’s proposed Sports Governance Act, 2025, seeks solutions to a broad range of problems and organisational frameworks, Botwina stressed on the importance of ensuring its implementation.

He was virtually addressing the second International Olympic Research Conference at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar.

The focus of discussion was governance reforms, transparency, and the need to eradicate corruption in sport.

“The Act is well designed and provides solutions to a broad range of problems and organisational frameworks,” he said. However, he cautioned that legislation alone would not be sufficient.