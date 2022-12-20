scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

India ranking low on gender parity: WEF assessment did not account for women at grassroots level, says Irani

Speaking at a national seminar on Women in Parliamentary Force at the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gandhinagar, Irani said the assessment was using western standards, in reply to a query by a participant on the huge gender gap in India.

“But the WEF does not count us. They do not take our political intervention into consideration, nor our administrative offices,” Irani said. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani on Tuesday questioned the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index that ranked India at 135th place in terms of gender parity, saying it did not incorporate women working at the grassroots level.

Speaking at a national seminar on Women in Parliamentary Force at the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gandhinagar, Irani said the assessment was using western standards, in reply to a query by a participant on the huge gender gap in India.

“When it comes to marks for political empowerment, the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Index does not take into account the women who serve across panchayats, municipalities as councillors, including women who serve as zilla parishad adhyaksha and sarpanchas. They do not have grassroot democratic systems in their country, hence, they would like to measure using the western standards,” Irani said.

Adding that she has spoken to the WEF on the issue, Irani said about two crore women would account to be in service at the administrative level, only considering women in pani samitis, as ASHA workers, anganwadi workers and district administrators. This is excluding those in armed and paramilitary forces.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Green Steel’ or ‘Sports...
UPSC Key- December 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Green Steel’ or ‘Sports...
Shape of AAP ideology up in the air as Arvind Kejriwal eyes national expa...
Shape of AAP ideology up in the air as Arvind Kejriwal eyes national expa...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...

“But the WEF does not count us. They do not take our political intervention into consideration, nor our administrative offices,” she said.

Claiming that India’s rank would shoot up to top 20 if those were taken into consideration, Irani said women who have access to financial schemes such as Suraksha Bima Yojna, who have bank accounts, (22 crore women), and those who have taken enterprise under Mudra Yojana are not considered as financially independent or empowered.

“When I was the education minister, in collaboration with the national book trust I started a book engagement called ‘Veergatha’, where all the Param Vir Chakra winners and their individual stories were told through comic books to children,” said Irani asking for support and contribution to such stories, especially on women in paramilitary and armed forces as well as auxiliary nurses, to be distributed digitally.

More from Ahmedabad
Advertisement

The seminar also discussed the role of women in conflict management, need for more women in uniform and armed forces, issues and challenges in such fields faced by women, and the role of women in gender neutral working spaces like the CRPF.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-12-2022 at 10:56:55 pm
Next Story

Karnataka spent Rs 75 crore to hold Global Investors Meet

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close