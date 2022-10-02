India Post launches special cover on Mahatma Gandhi’s family home

India Post launched a special cover on Kaba Gandhi No Delo–the family home of Mahatma Gandhi–on the occasion of 153rd birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation in Rajkot Sunday.

Union Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan launched the special cover at an event organised in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Auditorium in the presence Rajkot mayor Pradip Dav, MPs Mohan Kundariya and Rambhai Mokariya, Gujarat’s Minister of State for Transport and other officials. Kaba Gandhi No Delo is the Gandhi family home where Mahatma Gandhi lived during his childhood.

Chauhan also inaugurated Rajkot Marketing sub-post office and virtually launched Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra in Bhavnagar head post office. Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra will offer parcels services to foreign countries at reasonable rates, an official release said, adding it will help exporters of the Bhavnagar region.