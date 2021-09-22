India on track to achieve $400 billion export target this fiscal, says official

Expressing confidence that India is on track to achieve its merchandise export target of $400 billion this financial year, a Central government official said on Tuesday the country has already clocked in $164 billion of exports in five months.

“The government has embarked on an ambitious, but achievable target of $400 billion exports of merchandise goods in the current financial year. I am happy to report to you that our industry and exporters have responded wonderfully and we have reached record levels of export of almost $164 billion in the five-month period of April-August,” said Shyamal Misra, joint secretary, Department of Com-merce, while speaking at “Vanijiya Utsav”, an event organised by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) at Ahmedabad Management Association.

“The buoyancy in exports and the resilience shown by our major export products and our export markets give us hope that we are on track and will be able to reach the target of $400 billion by the end of this year,” Misra said at the event where Union Minister of State for Railways and Industry, Darshana Jardosh, was also present.

The official noted that 60 per cent of India’s current exports are from engineering goods, gems and jewellery, pharmaceuticals, petroleum and chemicals. “We need to find new products and new destinations for our exports… Our exporters are urged to strengthen their partnership with MSMEs, farmers and fishermen, and promote our start-ups, too,” he added.

Later, Union minister Jardosh told media persons that the government does not impose any law on the citizens, but engages in a two-way talk to solve issues. When asked what steps the Centre was taking to help textile exporters from Surat whose payment has got stuck after the Taliban government came to power in Afghanistan, the minister replied, “We have inquired into it. The export orders (from Afghanistan) had got stuck. There are no due payments.”