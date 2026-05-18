India, Netherlands sign LoI for tech tie-up in Kalpasar project

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing visit to the Netherlands, a Letter of Intent was signed between India’s Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Netherlands’ Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management for technical cooperation on the Kalpasar Project of Gujarat government, an official release from the state government said on Sunday.

PM Modi visited the Netherlands’ renowned water management structure, the ‘Afsluitdijk’, along with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten. PM Modi described the technology used in the dam as highly worthy of learning, the release added. “This agreement has opened new avenues for accelerating the project’s implementation,” it added.

To decrease its dependence on the Narmada project for water, the Gujarat government has conceptualised the ambitious Kalpasar project in the Gulf of Khambhat. Technically, the project is considered extremely complex and challenging and has faced delays. The Kalpasar Project envisions the construction of a massive dam across the Gulf of Khambhat to utilise the waters of seven rivers that currently flow into the sea. The project aims to create a vast freshwater reservoir in the gulf, integrating tidal power generation, irrigation, and transportation infrastructure development.