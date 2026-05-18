India, Netherlands sign LoI for tech tie-up in Kalpasar project

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing visit to the Netherlands, a Letter of Intent was signed between India’s Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Netherlands’ Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management for technical cooperation on the Kalpasar Project of Gujarat government, an official release from the state government said on Sunday.
PM Modi visited the Netherlands’ renowned water management structure, the ‘Afsluitdijk’, along with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten. PM Modi described the technology used in the dam as highly worthy of learning, the release added. “This agreement has opened new avenues for accelerating the project’s implementation,” it added.
To decrease its dependence on the Narmada project for water, the Gujarat government has conceptualised the ambitious Kalpasar project in the Gulf of Khambhat. Technically, the project is considered extremely complex and challenging and has faced delays. The Kalpasar Project envisions the construction of a massive dam across the Gulf of Khambhat to utilise the waters of seven rivers that currently flow into the sea. The project aims to create a vast freshwater reservoir in the gulf, integrating tidal power generation, irrigation, and transportation infrastructure development.
“In 2004, under the leadership of then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, a historic marine survey was launched in Bhavnagar to finalise the alignment of the Kalpasar Dam. However, due to the highly complex nature of the project, several challenges have emerged in implementing it. The government has continuously undertaken concrete efforts to address these difficulties,” the release stated.
“Once implemented, the Kalpasar Project is expected to provide irrigation water to around 10 lakh hectares across 42 talukas in nine districts of Saurashtra. The project will also reduce the distance between South Gujarat and Saurashtra from 240 kilometers to just 60 kilometers. Additionally, the project is expected to generate approximately 1,500 MW of wind energy and 1,000 MW of solar energy. It will also promote tourism and fisheries development,” the statement said.
There are many similarities between the Afsluitdijk and Gujarat’s Kalpasar Project, the release said.
“The Afsluitdijk is not only one of the Netherlands’ most famous engineering projects but also one of the world’s best-known examples of water management. Constructed nearly 80 years ago, this 32-kilometer-long barrier dam separates the North Sea from a freshwater lake. The dam also protects large low-lying regions of the Netherlands from severe flooding, making it a global benchmark in flood control. Its most remarkable feature is that it blocks salty seawater and creates a vast freshwater reservoir inside. Besides freshwater storage, the Afsluitdijk project also integrates shipping, transportation connectivity, and renewable energy generation,” the release stated.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram