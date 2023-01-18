India hasn’t made much headway in seaweed production, says govt officia

India, which has targeted to produce 1.1 million tonnes of seaweed by 2025, has not made much headway in the field, said Jitendra Nath Swain, a senior Central government official, in Ahmedabad Tuesday.

“India has a seaweed production potential of 10 million tonnes. The current production is about 35,000 tonnes and the target under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana is about 1.1 million tonnes. We have not made much headway,” said Swain, Secretary, Department of Fisheries as he addressed the 4th India International Seaweed Expo and Summit 2023 at Ahmedabad Management Association.

He said the government recently sanctioned Rs 125 crore to Tamil Nadu government to set up a seaweed park. “We have provision in the scheme to set up more such parks, of course, on a smaller scale, in the rest of the country,” he added.

The official said the government was ready to protect investments made in the seaweed production for five years.