Police bandobast ahead of test match at Motera stadium

As many as 1200 police personnel and traffic personnel will be deployed in and around Motera stadium to ensure fool proof security.

Ahead of the debut test cricket match between India and England at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad from February 24, the Ahmedabad Police on Thursday said heavy police bandobast will be deployed to ensure smooth traffic and security amid several thousands of cricket lovers who are expected to arrive at the stadium for five days.

According to officials, Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be hosting a test match from February 24-28, another test match from March 4- 8 and five T20 international matches on March 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20 between India and England.

As per a notification released by the office of Ahmedabad City police commissioner Sanjay Srivastava, traffic restrictions were announced in the wake of the upcoming test match on February 24.

“In the wake of upcoming India England cricket series matches to be held at Motera stadium, the movement of traffic on Janpath T point to Motera Stadium main gate to Krupa residency road to Motera T point road will be prohibited and will be diverted from Tapovan circle to Visat T point to ONGC intersection from February 24 to February 28 from 10 am to 12 am, March 4 to March 8 from 6 am to 8 am, March 12, March 14, March 16 , March 18 and March 20 from 3 pm to 12 am. The prohibited route will be available for vehicles associated with the cricket match series, government, police, fire and emergency related services. Anyone found violating the order will be booked under Indian Penal Code section 188 for disobedience to order given by a public servant,” read the notification.

As many as 1200 police personnel and traffic personnel will be deployed in and around Motera stadium to ensure fool proof security for the Indian and international cricketers who will duel it out at the stadium.

“Two DCPs,8 ACPs, 24 Police Inspectors, 46 police sub inspectors including total 1200 personnel will be deployed at the stadium along with home guards as well. There have been 28 parking spots made around the stadium,” informed a senior police officer.