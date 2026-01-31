RESEARCH CONFLUENCE 2026: ‘India could lead in sustainable textiles by combining respect for tradition & creative innovation’

Centre for Environment Education founder-director Karthikeya V Sarabhai on Friday stressed that blending traditional knowledge with innovation is key to reducing the environmental impact of India’s textile sector.

By: Express News Service
2 min readUpdated: Jan 31, 2026 10:08 AM IST
Speaking at NIFT Gandhinagar, he said such an approach could empower artisans, preserve heritage and create globally competitive products.Karthikeya Sarabhai highlighted the need to blend traditional practices with innovation to make India’s textile sector more sustainable. (File Photo)
Emphasising that tradition and innovation must go hand-in-hand, and sustainable practices — such as solar drying or mindful washing — could significantly reduce environmental impact, Karthikeya V Sarabhai Founder Director, Centre for Environment Education (CEE), on Friday reflected on key lessons from environment and textile experiences.

Addressing the inaugural session of Research Confluence 2026 on the theme ‘Tradition, Innovation, and Rising India,’ by NIFT Gandhinagar on Friday, Sarabhai shared the story of a textile factory in Gujarat, which implemented 95 per cent water recycling after guidance from the government, demonstrating that sustainable solutions often required innovative thinking.

“India’s textile industry, once a global leader, had declined under colonial policies, and traditional fabrics had transitioned into luxury products. Innovations such as repurposing coarse cotton and creating denim, showing how heritage material could find new applications. By combining respect for tradition with creative innovation, India could lead in sustainable textiles, empower artisans, preserve heritage, and create globally competitive products,” he added.

The day-long Confluence brought together academicians, researchers, industry leaders, alumni, artisans and creative practitioners for meaningful dialogue on India’s traditional knowledge systems, contemporary innovations, and the vision of a rising India.

Jakir Hussain (bone and horn craft), and Rohan Vishwakarma (Gulabi Meenakari) shared their personal journeys, showcasing the resilience of indigenous knowledge systems and their relevance today.

Sameer Sood, Director, NIFT Gandhinagar, said that textiles should not only be seen as industrial output but also as India’s second-largest employer, supporting nearly 10 crore livelihoods across 500 districts.

A total of 42 research papers were presented across six thematic tracks, covering indigenous practices, cross-cultural management, and positioning local craft in the global market. Discussions emphasised ethics, equity, social responsibility, circular design, sustainable supply chains, green technologies, and carbon-conscious management aligned with SDGs and ESG frameworks.

Emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain, XR, and the metaverse were explored, highlighting techno-textile convergence for sustainable, future-ready solutions.

