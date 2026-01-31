RESEARCH CONFLUENCE 2026: ‘India could lead in sustainable textiles by combining respect for tradition & creative innovation’

Karthikeya Sarabhai highlighted the need to blend traditional practices with innovation to make India’s textile sector more sustainable. (File Photo)

Emphasising that tradition and innovation must go hand-in-hand, and sustainable practices — such as solar drying or mindful washing — could significantly reduce environmental impact, Karthikeya V Sarabhai Founder Director, Centre for Environment Education (CEE), on Friday reflected on key lessons from environment and textile experiences.

Addressing the inaugural session of Research Confluence 2026 on the theme ‘Tradition, Innovation, and Rising India,’ by NIFT Gandhinagar on Friday, Sarabhai shared the story of a textile factory in Gujarat, which implemented 95 per cent water recycling after guidance from the government, demonstrating that sustainable solutions often required innovative thinking.

“India’s textile industry, once a global leader, had declined under colonial policies, and traditional fabrics had transitioned into luxury products. Innovations such as repurposing coarse cotton and creating denim, showing how heritage material could find new applications. By combining respect for tradition with creative innovation, India could lead in sustainable textiles, empower artisans, preserve heritage, and create globally competitive products,” he added.