India AI Impact Summit 2026: L&T Vyoma signs MoU with Gujarat govt, to carry out feasibility study for AI data centre in Dholera SIR

The MoU was signed between the Gujarat Department of Science and Technology, and L&T Vyoma in the presence of the Minister of Science and Technology, Arjun Modhwadia. (Photo: X/@arjunmodhwadia)

The Gujarat government on Friday said it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Larsen and Toubro, Vyoma, seeking to set up a 250 MW high-scale, green AI-ready data centre at Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR).

The MoU was signed under the Investment Promotion Activity of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 being held in New Delhi.

A statement issued by the government said, “As per the MoU, L&T Vyoma will conduct a detailed feasibility assessment covering land suitability, infrastructure readiness, availability zones and sustainability parameters, while the Government of Gujarat will facilitate the project with a capable infrastructure through its relevant departments.”