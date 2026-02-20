India AI Impact Summit 2026: L&T Vyoma signs MoU with Gujarat govt, to carry out feasibility study for AI data centre in Dholera SIR

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Gujarat government on Friday said it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Larsen and Toubro, Vyoma, seeking to set up a 250 MW high-scale, green AI-ready data centre at Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR).
The MoU was signed under the Investment Promotion Activity of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 being held in New Delhi.
A statement issued by the government said, “As per the MoU, L&T Vyoma will conduct a detailed feasibility assessment covering land suitability, infrastructure readiness, availability zones and sustainability parameters, while the Government of Gujarat will facilitate the project with a capable infrastructure through its relevant departments.”
It was signed between the Gujarat Department of Science and Technology, and L&T Vyoma in the presence of the Minister of Science and Technology, Arjun Modhwadia, will see L&T Vyoma invest Rs25,000 crore in this project which the government said is likely to be operational by 2028.
This MoU is in line with the shared vision of establishing Gujarat as a leading hub for AI infrastructure, cloud computing, advanced analytics and sustainable digital ecosystem and the Gujarat IT/ITeS Policy (2022-27).
The statement by the government said, “The proposed campus of Dholera SIR will encourage high-impact investments, strengthen innovation-driven growth and create significant employment opportunities in construction, commissioning and long-term operations. The project will also generate indirect employment through the development of the associated ecosystem, further cementing Gujarat’s role as a driver of future digital transformation.”
The state government has allocated more than Rs 850 crore for AI and digital governance initiatives in this year’s Budget.
