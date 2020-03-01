India a victim of climate change: NGT chairman

Talking about the plastic pollution in coastal areas of the country, Goel said, “We discussed with the officials of Andaman and Nicobar (Islands) about coastal pollution. It is not in our hands. Plastic bottles with names of other countries are found in Andaman.” (File photo) Talking about the plastic pollution in coastal areas of the country, Goel said, “We discussed with the officials of Andaman and Nicobar (Islands) about coastal pollution. It is not in our hands. Plastic bottles with names of other countries are found in Andaman.” (File photo)

India is a victim of climate change, not responsible for it, said Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, Chairperson of National Green Tribunal (NGT), while addressing an international conference at the Gujarat Law Society on Saturday.

“The world pollution index prepared by some people show India as very highly polluted. But let me tell you, they use only some parameters; not all of them. It’s not that India is most polluted. Most of the pollution comes from outside India. The world itself is polluted. We are not responsible for the climate change, we are its victims,” said Justice Goel who was the chief guest at a conference on “Green Justice: Contemporary Challenges of Environment and Sustainable Development.”

Talking about the plastic pollution in coastal areas of the country, the head of NGT said, “We discussed with the officials of Andaman and Nicobar (Islands) about coastal pollution. It is not in our hands. Plastic bottles with names of other countries are found in Andaman.”

He said countries with 10 per cent of the population of the world have already declared “climate emergency” to create awareness among the local population.

Justice Kaushal Thaker, Judge of Allahabad High Court who is an alumni of GLS, and Satya S Tripathi, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Head of New York office, were also present in the inaugural session.

Talking about the management of waste in India, Justice Goel said segregation of waste at doorstep and collection of the same is not enough. “Most of the garbage is bio-degradable… Why is it not treated or disposed of? Because it is mixed with plastic or other nonbiodegradable items which needs to be segregated. Our governments don’t have the capacity to do it, they have not even privatised it. They give contracts for door-to-door collection. This is not enough.”

Talking about Pirana garbage dumping site in Ahmedabad, he said, “The work at Pirana (to remove the dump) is going on since last 7-8 months. It is being monitored by the NGT and the Gujarat government,” the NGT chairman said adding that the government in return will get a land parcel in the heart of the city.

“They are proposing to remove it in next 3-4 months,” Justice Goel said. He also suggested that the local body should be using the land for plantations.

