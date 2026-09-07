PM travelled to 22 countries in a year: Amit Shah says dialogue helped India withstand global crisis

Despite the uncertainty due to recent global conflicts, India has been able to achieve a record 7.8% GDP growth in one quarter, primarily due to sustained dialogue, strategic partnerships and Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed with several countries under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

At a ceremony in Goa, where he presented the President’s Colour to the state’s police, Shah said India’s outreach in global diplomacy is expanding steadily with each passing day. “In the past one year, the global diplomatic sphere has been in turmoil due to the war between Ukraine and Russia and the conflict involving Iran in the Gulf region. In one year, Narendra Modi ji travelled to 22 countries and the heads of state of over 15 countries visited India. When the entire world was in turmoil due to conflicts and economic uncertainty, and was struggling to sustain economic growth, we engaged [with the world] through sustained dialogue and forged strategic partnerships and, thereby, maintained our economic momentum,” he said. “Important agreements were signed in several sectors, including in energy, defence, technology, energy, investment and trade,” he added.