PM travelled to 22 countries in a year: Amit Shah says dialogue helped India withstand global crisis

Despite the uncertainty due to recent global conflicts, India has been able to achieve a record 7.8% GDP growth in one quarter, primarily due to sustained dialogue, strategic partnerships and Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed with several countries under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.
At a ceremony in Goa, where he presented the President’s Colour to the state’s police, Shah said India’s outreach in global diplomacy is expanding steadily with each passing day. “In the past one year, the global diplomatic sphere has been in turmoil due to the war between Ukraine and Russia and the conflict involving Iran in the Gulf region. In one year, Narendra Modi ji travelled to 22 countries and the heads of state of over 15 countries visited India. When the entire world was in turmoil due to conflicts and economic uncertainty, and was struggling to sustain economic growth, we engaged [with the world] through sustained dialogue and forged strategic partnerships and, thereby, maintained our economic momentum,” he said. “Important agreements were signed in several sectors, including in energy, defence, technology, energy, investment and trade,” he added.
“It is because of Narendra Modi Ji that India’s diplomacy has been able to establish its distinct place in the world today. No matter what the global issue is…the entire world looks on to see the Indian Prime Minister’s perspective on the matter. After a long time, our leader Narendra Modi has brought this respect to India,” Shah said.
The Home Minister said by 2026, India has concluded nine Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). “These agreements have now been established as effective trade arrangements with 38 countries. The agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Austria, Australia, the United Kingdom, Oman, New Zealand and the European Union have given a fresh impetus to India’s trade. And this is the reason why our GDP growth rate in the three months of this year [April to June] has been recorded at a record high of 7.8%,” he said.
Shah said that India has not only achieved economic growth, but has also contributed to the global community in several ways, which include Vaccine Maitri, sharing its achievements of digital public infrastructure with the world, and extending assistance to several countries in the areas of disaster relief and capacity building.
Praising Goa Police’s role in securing the cities, communities and extensive coastline, he said the force’s contribution in protecting the state strengthens the country’s internal and coastal security. He said the Goa Police has taken a step forward in tackling cyber fraud by introducing an AI-based call agent for the 1930 helpline. He said the response time of the police under the emergency service 112, which was earlier 18 minutes, has now been reduced to just eight minutes.
Story continues below this ad
Shah said that within just one year, the Goa Police has increased its conviction rate by 30 percentage points. “The conviction rate (that) was earlier 23%…is now 53% of the FIRs, which is a major achievement,” he said, lauding the police’s implementation of the three new criminal laws in the state. Referring to the Centre’s anti-narcotics roadmap, he urged Goa Police to take a leading role in the fight against drugs and encouraged the force to excel in sports and fitness.
Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region.
Expertise
Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights.
Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including:
Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved.
Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases.
Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments.
He tweets @pub_neat ... Read More