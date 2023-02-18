Independents withdraw nominations, 31 candidates become uncontested winners: Baroda Cricket Association polls

Six independent candidates on Saturday withdrew nominations on the last day of withdrawal for the February 26 Baroda Cricket Association elections, thus leaving 31 candidates jointly fielded by rival groups Revival and Royal as uncontested winners in the race.

With the elections now dispensable, the Election Officer will officially announce the winners on Monday.

As per the “understanding” between the rival groups of the association — Revival and Royal –headed by President Pranav Amin and Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, respectively, to work jointly for the “betterment of cricket in Vadodara”, 31 candidates from the two groups had filed nominations for as many posts on February 16. In addition, six other candidates had also filed nominations.

However, on Saturday, the six candidates from outside the two groups withdrew their nomination, thus leaving the 31 candidates as uncontested winners. While the Revival Group has retained the posts of President, Secretary and Treasurer, the Royal group will have a Vice President and Joint Secretary in the apex body.

Pranav Amin will continue to be the President of BCA while Ajit Lele will be the Secretary.

Incidentally, a member of the BCA has approached the Gujarat High Court challenging the eligibility of Amin and Lele to contest any elections contending that they have completed nine years as part of the management, which is against the recommendations of the Lodha Committee.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 2, when Amin and Lele are expected to file their replies in the HC.