Independent MLA appeals in Gujarat HC after his Caste Certificate was invalidated

An Independent MLA, whose caste certificate as a tribal was invalidated recently by a judge single bench of the Gujarat High Court, has challenged the order. The division bench led by Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy on Monday adjourned the case for hearing next week.

Bhupendrasinh Khant, the MLA from Morva Hadaf in Panchmahal district, has moved before a division bench, challenging the order passed by a single of the high court on June 29.

The single bench of Justice Bela Trivedi had upheld the finding of tribal development commission, which said that Khant is not a tribal.

Justice Trivedi found that the “petitioner wrongly obtained the caste certificate showing him as a member of Scheduled Tribe ‘Hindu Bhil’, though his father belonged to a non-scheduled tribe.” She held that “the certificates have been rightly cancelled by the Scrutiny Committee after duly considering the evidence on record and the relevant material as well as considering the legal position settled by the Supreme Court from time to time in this regard.”

Khant had said that his non-tribal father had left his mother, who is a tribal, and hence he has rightly obtained the caste certificate.

The MLA had won the seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, by defeating the BJP candidate in the Assembly election held last year.

