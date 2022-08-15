Independence Day address: Build Atmanirbhar Bharat from Atmanirbhar Gujarat, says Gujarat CM

On the eve of 75th Independence Day, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel urged the people of Gujarat to be committed to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self reliant India) from an Atmanirbhar Gujarat.

In his address, Patel traced the development Gujarat has undergone, especially under the leadership and guidance of Narendra Modi first as Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as Prime Minister.

By giving a call of “Har Ghar Tiranga”, PM Modi has made the festival of independence a festival of new energy, Patel said, adding that Gujarat is indeed fortunate that the celebration of 75 years of independence was launched by PM Modi from Sabarmati Ashram on March 12, 2021.

“Walking on the path of development paved by PM Modi, we want to take Guajarat’s progress to the sky,” patel said.

Congratulating the people of Gujarat on Independence Day, the CM also urged them to hoist the tricolour at their homes.