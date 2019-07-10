Income tax officer held in Rajkot for taking Rs 30k ‘bribe’ from farmer

An income tax officer was arrested by the Rajkot unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, after he allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a farmer in lieu of not initiating action against him over sources of his income for the year 2018-19.

Based on a complaint filed by the farmer from Nyara village of Padadhari taluka in Rajkot district, a team led by Harshadkumar Acharya, inspector at the ACB unit of Rajkot, laid a trap in the office of income tax officer Narsinh Solanki on Race Course Ring Road in the city. As soon as the farmer put the cash at a place pointed by Solanki inside his office, the ACB team detained the officer.

“We have seized the bribe money. We also searched his office but nothing incriminating has been found,” Acharya told The Indian Express. “We are also conducting a search at the officer’s residence and are in the process of completing the formalities of arresting him.” The ACB said they trapped Solanki at around noon on Tuesday.

“We received a complaint from the farmer on Monday saying that he received a notice from the income tax department asking him to provide information about Rs 12 lakh cash transactions in his bank accounts in the year 2017-18. Solanki demanded a bribe of Rs 90,000 in lieu of not imposing a fine on the farmer. After negotiations, the officer agreed to settle for Rs 30,000 but instead of paying the bribe, the farmer filed a complaint with the ACB,” Acharya said