Income tax collections went up by 126 pc in Gujarat: Official

Despite the second wave of Covid in 2021, there has been a 126 per cent rise in income tax collections in Gujarat during the first three months of the current financial year, said Ravindra Kumar, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax in Gujarat.

“Gujarat has made good progress. Tax collections in the state has risen over Rs 12,000 crore from April 1, 2021 till now. During the same corresponding period last year, only Rs 5,300 crore could be collected. This is a growth of 126 per cent,” said Kumar who took charge of the office last week. Kumar’s last posting was in Kerala.

“In the beginning of the last financial year, there was a complete lockdown in the country. There was no economic activity, except some exempted ones, resulting in a loss of income to large section of society. Even after the lockdown was lifted, it took a lot of time for the situation to stabilise. This reflected in the poor tax collection last year. This year was little better as there was no complete lockdown and the economic activity was not interrupted. This resulted in better tax collections,” he said.

The official said that the overall income tax collections in the country for the first quarter has grown by 145 percent. “We are on the right track and one of the better states. Some of the states have not been able to do well. For example, the state I am coming from, Kerala. Tourism has been badly hit and remittances have reduced considerably,” Kumar said.

During the year 2019-20, the annual income tax collections in Gujarat was Rs 50,000 crore. This fell to Rs 45,000 crore in 2020-21, a year when Covid pandemic wreaked havoc. During the previous fiscal, Covid had forced the department had to revise its tax collection targets from Rs 65,000 crore to Rs 42,000 crore.

Talking about the online grievances resolved by the department, Kumar said, “Even this year we received 444 grievances had come. But in spite of the severe pandemic situation in April and May, we have resolved 423 cases.”