Gujarat: Include child rights in poll manifesto, parties told

Thirteen child rights organisations, under the umbrella of Child Rights Collective Gujarat (CRCG), have prepared a manifesto asking the political parties to promise child rights policy and inclusion of Right to Education (RTE) till the age of 18 years among others in their manifestos for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which are due in few months.

The manifesto, prepared with the support of UNICEF, was unveiled at the end of a three-day workshop in Ahmedabad, where nearly 60 children representing the 13 child rights outfits active in 10 districts took part. The manifesto covers nearly 60 demands that are divided under 12 categories, including education, safety, health, development, environment, gender discrimination, budget, physically challenged and children belonging to deprived communities.

The activists also demanded children’s representation in school management committees and offering employment provision in villages to stop migration.

EXPLAINED Why are child issues getting political voice Though political parties, including the ruling BJP, have not paid much heed to the issues of child rights and education, the CRCG workshop is seen as an attempt by child rights activists to draw the attention of policymakers to the issues concerning children. Issues like mushrooming of private schools and rising fees have been making headlines, and the BJP government in Gujarat tried to look into the demand. However, concerns remain on the quality of education as there has been consistent demand for more allocation of funds to education. With Lok Sabha polls drawing near, pressure groups have been active as it is the time when politicians listen.

“Any political party or government will say that most of these demands have already been met, but then they themselves admit that they exist only on papers. For instance, the demand for school playground, library and computer laboratory in each village or ensuring safety of children by installing CCTV cameras in schools is already there, but the ground reality is different. We all know that these labs and libraries are either locked or exist only on papers, and the CCTV cameras are not functional,” said Rajesh Bhat, convenor of CRCG.

Further, the CRCG said that they have been requesting the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) to incorporate steps for awareness towards child helpline in schools. “We have requested the SCPCR to follow what states like Tamil Nadu have implemented. It has added a page with detailed information on child helpline in their textbooks. This will not take any additional costs, but nothing has been done so far,” said Vipul Pandya of Bandhkam Mazdoor Sangathan, one of the associate organisations of the CRCG.

Some of the children at the workshop demanded nutritious meal under the mid-day meal scheme in schools. “We are only served dal and rice, and most of the times only rice,” a student from village in Patdi taluka in Surendranagar district said. While another from Jamnagar district complained that mid-day meal is infested with insects most of the time. A student of Dhrangadra from Surendranagar said that children are subjected to discrimination in seating when mid-day meal is served.

BJP spokesperson Jagdish Bhavsar, who visited the workshop on Sunday and with whom the manifesto was shared, said, “We will work on the child rights policy demand, and try to incorporate it in the manifesto.”