Incident serious and sad; culprits won’t be spared: Jitu Vaghani

The incident in which at least 30 people lost their lives after allegedly consuming spurious liquor was “serious and sad” and the culprits will not be spared, said Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani who visited the victims at the Sir T General Hospital in Bhavnagar Tuesday. He was accompanied by Health Minister Rushikesh Patel.

Vaghani who is also spokesperson for the Gujarat government said that an investigation will bring out the facts. “The state government will stand by the people and help them in this hour of calamity. Many lives have been saved due to the vigilance of the government. A high-power committee has been formed that will submit its report within three days,” an official statement quoted Vaghani as saying.

The Education Minister added that no culprit will be spared and that strict action will be taken against them.

“Due to consumption of an intoxicant, many residents of Dhandhuka of Ahmedabad district and Rojid village of Barwala taluka of Botad district have been affected… the health department and police traced and admitted people affected for more intensive treatment,” the release added.

Vaghani said that 450 litres out of the 600 litres meant for consumption was been seized. “Now if this quantity too had gone to the market, loss of lives would have been dreadful,” he added.

He said that both the ministers have come on this visit as representatives on Chief Minister’s order. “The state government is also concerned to prevent such an incident from happening in the future,” Vaghani added.

Suspecting that more persons would have consumed the substance, the minister appealed to the villagers to seek treatment without fear.

Giving details of the incident, Rushikesh Patel said that 78 persons were admitted to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and Sir T General Hospital Bhavnagar.