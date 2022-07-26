scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Incident serious and sad; culprits won’t be spared: Jitu Vaghani

Jitu Vaghani said that 450 litres out of the 600 litres of spurious liquor meant for consumption was been seized.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 26, 2022 11:19:16 pm
Jitu Vaghani who is also spokesperson for the Gujarat government said that an investigation will bring out the facts. (File Photo)

The incident in which at least 30 people lost their lives after allegedly consuming spurious liquor was “serious and sad” and the culprits will not be spared, said Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani who visited the victims at the Sir T General Hospital in Bhavnagar Tuesday. He was accompanied by Health Minister Rushikesh Patel.

Vaghani who is also spokesperson for the Gujarat government said that an investigation will bring out the facts. “The state government will stand by the people and help them in this hour of calamity. Many lives have been saved due to the vigilance of the government. A high-power committee has been formed that will submit its report within three days,” an official statement quoted Vaghani as saying.

The Education Minister added that no culprit will be spared and that strict action will be taken against them.

“Due to consumption of an intoxicant, many residents of Dhandhuka of Ahmedabad district and Rojid village of Barwala taluka of Botad district have been affected… the health department and police traced and admitted people affected for more intensive treatment,” the release added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Vaghani said that 450 litres out of the 600 litres meant for consumption was been seized. “Now if this quantity too had gone to the market, loss of lives would have been dreadful,” he added.

He said that both the ministers have come on this visit as representatives on Chief Minister’s order. “The state government is also concerned to prevent such an incident from happening in the future,” Vaghani added.

Suspecting that more persons would have consumed the substance, the minister appealed to the villagers to seek treatment without fear.

More from Ahmedabad

Giving details of the incident, Rushikesh Patel said that 78 persons were admitted to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and Sir T General Hospital Bhavnagar.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled
20 years after Kargil

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

Premium
19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement