Incharge college principal facing sexual harassment case resigns in Valsad

Following the complaint, the V-C formed a four-member team to probe the complaint and submit report in seven days.

The incharge principal of a law college in Valsad, who was accused of sexual harassment by three professors, resigned from the post but will continue working as professor. The accused, who had denied the allegations, sent his resignation on Wednesday.

Three women professors had filed the complaint with the vice-chancellor of the university, which the college is affiliated to, and Valsad district superintendent of police, demanding action against the accused, on October 27.

Following the complaint, the V-C formed a four-member team to probe the complaint and submit report in seven days.

Demanding a fair investigation into the complaint, ABVP secretary of Vaslad, Bhavin Oza, wrote a letter to incharge V-C of VNSGU, saying that an independent agency should investigate the issue in a fair manner. Oza said, “We strictly condemn the incident and have demanded free and fair investigation… ”

Management trustee of the college, Chandrakant Desai, confirmed the development. One of the professors who complained said, “His resignation proves that he is guilty. We are hoping to get justice.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd