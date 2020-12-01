Inaugurates 2 flyovers in Ahmedabad: Amit Shah praises state for infrastructure growth amid Covid, hopes for GDP revival

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates the overbridges virtually. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Gujarat has achieved infrastructural development even in the time of coronavirus pandemic and hoped the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate would be restored in the state and the country in the next three months.

Shah, who inaugurated two flyovers in Ahmedabad city through a virtual mode, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown “great foresight” to ensure the pandemic did not affect the economy.

“While the entire country, including Gujarat, is fighting against the corona(virus)… the Prime Minister has shown great foresight so that the state of the epidemic did not affect the country’s economy. (He) visualised policy-making, in order to (ensure) the country moved forward, with reforms in a number of areas, including the industrial sector,” Shah said. He said the PM had also offered a package of Rs 20 lakh crore for the welfare of poor.

In terms of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Shah said, India was in a better position due to the efforts by the PM. “India received the highest FDI during Covid-19 period. India received a record FDI (inflow) in November,” he said.

“As a result, in terms of the recent GDP figure, we are only six per cent behind… and I hope that in the next quarter, the GDP will be in plus (positive),” Shah added. India’s GDP for the July-September quarter (Q2) contracted by 7.5 per cent following an unprecedented decline of 23.9 per cent in the April-June quarter, as per provisional estimates released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday.

At the e-inauguration of the two flyovers, which pass through his constituency in Gandhinagar, Shah said Gujarat has been made a “role model of development” by providing it with world-class modern cities through infrastructure development works, including roads. Today, he added, power consumption in the state is as high as it was before the pandemic.

Built at a cost of Rs 71 crore, the two flyovers at Sindhu Bhavan Crossroads and Sanand Junction are expected to ease the traffic congestion on the busy Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway in Ahmedabad city.

Shah said the six-lane Sarkhej-Chiloda-Gandhinagar road passes through Ahmedabad and the fastest growing areas of Gandhinagar. “I am glad that 90 per cent of the roads pass through the Gandhinagar constituency which I represent,” he said. For the first time, after Noida, a facility has been set up in Gujarat to prevent traffic signals on a stretch of 50 km, he added.

“Gujarat has recorded the highest FDI in the country of 52 per cent. Sea routes and air routes are being developed to meet the demands,” Shah added.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel were also present at the inauguration programme.

“For the first time in the country, construction of a complete toll-free road connecting Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar has become possible in Gujarat. For this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari extended unprecedented cooperation,” Patel said. The first phase of conversion of the 44-km road into a six-lane road was completed in collaboration with the central government.

“Currently, road and building department works worth Rs 15,000 crore are in progress in the state. Such a project would benefit the steel-cement industry and provide a livelihood to the workers. Thus, along with the industry, the market also continues to function, so PM’s the concept of a self-reliant Gujarat has also been fulfilled,” the Deputy CM added.

The Sanand Crossroads connects Sanand GIDC to Saurashtra. “This has created an ease and flexibility for vehicle movement for the industry,” Patel added.

Patel said Rajkot was as important as Ahmedabad and with this in mind, the state government has plans to make to add more lanes to the national highway.

The work to develop the Rajkot-Ahmedabad highway into six lanes began in 2016-17 and 60 to 70 per cent work has been completed. Rs 2,000 crore has been spent on it so far. The road from Sarkhej to Chiloda is being developed at a cost of Rs 850 crore and is also on the verge of completion. “All this has been made possible due to planning of the state government and the cooperation of the central government,” Patel said. For a railway crossing-free Gujarat, he added, work on 68 overbridges have been completed at Rs 3,400 crore with 50 per cent assistance from the Centre. Work on another 72 overbridges, at Rs 3,000 crore, is under progress.

The bridge over Sindhu Bhavan Crossroads has been built at the cost of Rs 35 crore and the one over Sanand junction at Rs 36 crore.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.