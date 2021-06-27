In year of mass promotion amid pandemic, 5.5 lakh repeater candidates register for exams in Gujarat

Nearly 3.20 lakh students have applied under both repeater and private candidates for class 10 while 2.25 lakh for class 12. (Representative Image)

SEEING AN opportunity to get the ‘SSC pass’ certificate in the year of mass promotion amid Covid-19 pandemic, many repeaters who could not clear the Class 10 boards since the 80s have registered as examinees.

Gujarat has no bar on age or number of attempts for taking senior secondary and higher secondary certificate examinations. The state education board has received applications from the oldest of candidates who had taken the last Class 10 exam in 1980.

“There are nearly 10-15 such candidates from 1980s. It is learnt that the last senior secondary exam they sat for was in early 1990s,” said GSHSEB exam secretary B A Chaudhary.

For Class 10, another nearly 300 repeater candidates are from the decade 1990-99 and nearly 2,000 from 2000-2009.

While, for both classes 10 and 12, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has cancelled examinations, it is making all arrangements for the repeater candidates to take the exams from July 15-28 across the state.

Around 5.5 lakh repeater candidates have already registered online for the senior secondary and higher secondary exams in February – March. With so many candidates showing interest, the GSHSEB headquarters is still receiving applications from candidates even today.

“This is one of the highest number of applications from repeater candidates. Normally the board received around 4 lakh registrations for these exams,” GSHSEB chairman A J Shah told The Indian Express.

Nearly 3.20 lakh students have applied under both repeater and private candidates for class 10 while 2.25 lakh for class 12.

On the reasons for this hike in numbers, the exam secretary said, “Two reasons can be attributed for this trend. One, the 30 per cent reduction in the curriculum that was announced for this academic session (2020-21) due to the pandemic and the second is cancellation of exams followed by mass promotion.”

Against repeated demands of cancellation of these exams too and mass promotion declared for these candidates, the state education department is citing the case of several chances being availed by these candidates who cannot be equated on the same criteria as regular students who might have taken these exams for the first time if these were conducted.

Further, the authorities are reasoning for holding these exams putting forward the previous years pass percentage of repeater candidates which is normally around 5-15 percentage. Over 8.50 lakh Class 10 students have been mass promoted this year and exams for another 7 lakh students of Class 12-science and general streams-have been called off by the state government earlier this month.