In Valsad, businessmen, traders to go on 10-day voluntary lockdown

To break the chain of coronavirus infection, Valsad businessmen and shopkeepers’ association in a meeting with District Collector R R Rawal and BJP MLA Bharat Patel have decided to go on a 10-day self-imposed lockdown from Tuesday.

The district added 71 new cases Monday, which took the total number of cases to 2,101. It has also reported six deaths due to the infection on the day. As many as 416 patients are currently undergoing treatment in government and private hospitals.

Soon after the announcement on the 10-day lockdown was made Sunday, a large number of people of Valsad town flocked stores selling essential goods. Long queues were also spotted outside the malls and mega-stores in the town. Vegetable markets also remained crowded on Monday.

On Sunday evening, district collector Rawal and BJP MLA Patel held a meeting with the builders, shopkeepers and medical associations, APMC and chamber of commerce representatives to discuss on steps that should be taken to control the Covid-19 surge in Valsad. In the meeting, Patel appealed that to break the chain, 10-day self-lockdown was necessary to which representatives of different associations agreed.

Valsad Mango Mandli Association president R R Mishra said, “We have agreed to go on a 10-day lockdown with a hope that the chain of new cases may stop and lives of many people would be saved. But we wish that all the borders are sealed. If lockdown is imposed but borders remain open, then all the people from other states and districts will enter and spread the virus in Valsad.”

Meanwhile, Valsad Retail Shopkeepers’ Association president Samir Mapara said the industrial units in GIDC Valsad and Vapi will remain open during the 10 days. “Why only small shopkeepers and vegetable vendors will keep their businesses shut? This is total injustice. We have requested the district collector to look into the issue common people face. Over 50,000 people from Valsad district travel to other districts for jobs. They will face problems due to such lockdown,” he said.

Rawal said the decision to impose 10-day lockdown was voluntary. “We have not issued any notification. If shopkeepers want to keep their shops open, we will allow them but they should maintain the Covid-19 guidelines.”

Referring to reports of bodies piled at Valsad Civil Hospital, Rawal said, “The bodies of Covid-19 patients are cremated regularly. Some bodies are lying in the civil hospital and we believe that these bodies are waiting for post-mortem which were to be conducted from 5 pm onwards.”