In two incidents, migrant workers ‘resort to violence’ in Surat

Surat on Tuesday witnessed two incidents of violence, which allegedly involves migrant labourers — one in Dindoli area and another in Khajod — amid the coronavirus lockdown.

In Dindoli, police clashed with a mob which allegedly pelted stones at the personnel leaving one of them injured. Five migrant workers were detained in connection with the incident for inciting violence.

A police team was on patrol Tuesday morning when the five youths were allegedly found sitting on a railway track, violating prohibitory orders during the lockdown.

Seeing the police team, they ran from the spot and one of them fell on the rail track injuring his left leg, said Dindoli Police Inspector H M Chauhan.

Following this, the four others called the public to join them claiming that police had killed their friend, police said.

A large number of people gathered on the spot and pelted stones at the police team.

Soon, police teams of nearby police stations including Limbayat, Udhna and Godadara also reached the spot and resorted to lathi charge to disperse the mob that had damaged two police vehicles and injured a policeman.

“The mob was dispersed after we resorted to minor lathi charge. The injured youth was taken to the hospital and he is stable. We have detained the five youths from the spot and process of registering an FIR had been started. Constable Kamlesh Chaudhary has received an injury on his left ear and has three stitches,” Chauhan said.

“After registering the FIR, we will arrest the five youths and will get them tested for COVID-19. The situation has been brought under control and police had been deployed at the spot as a security measure,” he added.

In the second incident, several migrant labourers working for a construction project of Surat Diamond Bourse in Khajod area allegedly damaged the office of the organisation on Tuesday.

The workers have been demanding to let them go back to their native places in other states.

Police sources said that over 3,500 migrant labourers are working for the construction project. On Monday night, a contractor had brought 50 labourers from other areas in Gujarat and they were asked to stay with the other migrant labourers at the site.

“The other labourers objected to this fearing that they might be infected with the virus,” Inspector K B Zala said.

“On Tuesday morning, instead of going for work, the labourers gathered outside the administrative office of the Surat Diamond Bourse. They waited for the contractor and administrative officials to come. After some time, when nobody arrived, the labourers damaged the office and also overturned two cars. Nobody was injured in the incident,” Zala said.

Khatodara police have started registering an FIR against over 200 people who had damaged the office.

“We will collect the CCTV footage to identify the culprits,” Zala added.

