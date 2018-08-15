In tit for tat, BJP gains three Congress leaders from Banaskantha

The induction of the three leaders into the BJP comes on a day when two senior BJP leaders in Saurashtra joined the Congress. (Twitter) The induction of the three leaders into the BJP comes on a day when two senior BJP leaders in Saurashtra joined the Congress. (Twitter)

Three Congress leaders from Banaskantha district on Tuesday joined the ruling BJP, citing unease and dissatisfaction in the party. Former member of Banaskantha district panchayat Balkrishna Jirala, Banaskantha district Congress general secretary Haresh Joshi and former vice-president of Banaskantha district Congress Pravin Patel joined the BJP along with their 80-odd supporters in the presence of BJP general secretary K C Patel in Gandhinagar.

Accusing the Congress leaders of engaging in “infighting” instead of addressing people’s problems, the three leaders said that they have confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

“The country is changing rapidly under the leadership of Narendrabhai Modi and Amitbhai Shah and is achieving new heights of development… On the other hand, the Congress leaders are engaged in infighting, instead of addressing the problems faced by the people,” Jirala told mediapersons after being inducted into the BJP.

Sources said that the three disgruntled Congress leaders were not happy since last year’s Assembly elections when the party supported the candidature of Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam. Mevani went to win the seat. The induction of the three leaders into the BJP comes on a day when two senior BJP leaders in Saurashtra joined the Congress.

“The people who joined the BJP on Tuesday were made to parrot scripted lines given to them by BJP leaders,” said Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi, terming the induction of the three Congress leaders as a BJP’s “knee-jerk reaction to the shocking development that its senior leaders had left the party to join the Congress earlier in the day”.

