In talks with Gujarat for chemical cluster at Gulf of Khambhat: Union Minister

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that the Centre is in talks with Gujarat government for setting up of a chemical cluster in the Gulf of Khambhat region.

The minister was interacting with members of Gujarat Chambers of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

“For the chemical industries in Gujarat, I am talking with the state government to set up a chemical park,” said Mandaviya in a webinar organised by GCCI.

“I have two locations in mind for this chemical cluster. One is between Bhavnagar and Dholera and the second is on a wasteland near Jambusar. One of these land parcels can be used for this purpose,” the minister added.

He said Gulf of Khambhat was near the sea and thus it would enable deep-sea discharges.

He invited GCCI to build this cluster where the association can hold a controlling 51 per cent stake, while the rest will be held by the state and central governments.

“The association should lead the SPV (Special Purpose vehicle)… both the governments can hold equity in the project. I want to start this new model of development from Gujarat,” Mandaviya added.

The minister said he has begun consultations for this project and will be talking in detail with the association.

“I will prepare a primary presentation and give it to you,” he added.