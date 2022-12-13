In surprise visit Governor orders immediate repair of ‘miserable’ Gujarat Vidyapith campus

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat expressed shock and sadness at the “dilapidated and miserable condition” of the Gujarat Vidyapith campus in Ahmedabad during a surprise visit Tuesday. Devvrat, who is also the Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith, directed Vice-Chancellor Dr Rajendra Khimani and Registrar Nikhil Bhatt to undertake immediate repair work and ensure cleanliness on the campus.

“The Governor expressed his displeasure by strongly requesting to do so. He also urged the students living in the hostels to maintain hygiene and requested them to make it an ideal place for education,” an official release issued by the state government stated.

The governor, accompanied by his wife Darshanadevi, visited the Ahmedabad campus of the university at 4 pm Tuesday and inspected the canteen, sanitation complexes and hostel, before meeting the students in their rooms.

“It is heartbreaking to see the dilapidated and deplorable condition of the sanitation complexes and hostel of Gujarat Vidyapith, the institution established by Mahatma Gandhi with his ideals. Also, seeing immense filth, the Governor expressed his grief and pain and stated that Gandhiji’s insistence on cleanliness should be followed here,” the statement added.

Darshanadevi, who inspected the women’s hostel, too, expressed sorrow at the filth and dilapidated condition. The students were requested to work in groups to ensure cleanliness.

Devvrat took over from Elaben Bhatt as Gujarat Vidyapith Chancellor on October 21.