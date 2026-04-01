In Surat, police complainsts filed against AAP leaders for ‘defaming BJP’

As a municipal poll approaches, the city’s political arena has begun to heat up. On Tuesday, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lodged five police complaints against their Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) counterparts for allegedly putting up posters and banners criticising the ruling party on issues such as corruption, liquor/drugs, and education, officials said.

Criminal cases have been registered against AAP leaders Kirit Pansurya, Devsinh Dobariyam, Vishal Chavda, and others, under BNS Sections 336(4) (whoever makes any false document or false electronic record or part of a document or electronic record, with intent to cause damage or injury, to the public or to any person…) and 54 (abettor present at the spot), the and Press and Registration Books Act., 1867’s Sections 3 and 12.

Such posters were removed on Monday.

Dharmendra Kakadiya (31), BJP ward president of Punagam, had lodged a complaint against AAP leaders Vishal Chavda and others with Punagam police station on Tuesday. Kakadiya, in his complaint, alleged that the accused had hung posters and banners over the flyover bridge pillar at Sitanagar Cross Road, Punagam Mandli Circle. “The posters written in the Gujarati language raised totally false issues, and they have defamed the BJP party. The posters do not include the name of the printing press. Such an act has damaged the image of the BJP in the public’s eyes. Some of the banners hung and pasted outside the main wall of the gardens contain the BJP party logo with a cross printed on it,” he added

Surat deputy commissioner of police (Zone 1) Alok Kumar said, “We have registered police complaints after some aggrieved citizens contacted us and told us that their political party’s image was damaged and their sentiments were hurt. The posters also contain the BJP party logo and a cross. There is no name of the printing press firm on such posters, which should be there legally. We will issue a notice to the accused who had been named and get their statements registered. We will also try to identify others involved in such an act and take legal actions against them.”

Meanwhile, AAP district president Dharmesh Bhanderi denied the allegations against his party leaders. “We have seen the posters and found that the issues were related to matters such as drugs, liquor, expensive education, and corruption in government offices, etc. Some citizens may have printed the posters and displayed them in public places. Our party leaders have also received such posters and displayed them. The BJP has used police action and lodged complaints against our AAP leaders. We are seeking legal assistance and will respond appropriately. There is no longer any freedom of speech or expression. The BJP has been in power in Surat for the past 35 years, and people are fed up. They have come forward to raise these concerns. BJP leaders should try to resolve such issues, but instead, they filed complaints against us.”