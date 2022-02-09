In Surat, bombs were recovered from tree branch, behind signboard at a shop

A day after serial blasts in Ahmedabad, on July 27, 2008, when the state was still on high alert, a bomb was found in Surat, recalls retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) R S Patel, then posted in Surat city as a police inspector.

“The first bomb was found in a traffic island by cleaning staff of Surat municipal corporation (SMC), of Athwa zone posted in the garden department. He could not tell what was the wooden concave object, and showed it to his supervisor, who also could not identify the object. The cleaning worker, believing it was a radio, took it at home and kept it the whole night . The next day, he kept it back at the place where he found it,” Patel told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

“Later the supervisor saw news about the Ahmedabad blasts on television and tipped off a police informer who in turn shared the information with me. We contacted the cleaning worker who told us that the object was left at the same place where it was found,” the former ACP said.

Two persons from Surat were tried for the serial blasts in which 56 persons were killed in Ahmedabad.

Tanveer Pathan, a resident of River View society at Bharimata road in Surat, who is a native of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, was convicted while Zahir Patel, a resident of near Ruby Complex in Dhastipura area in Surat and native of Bharuch, has been acquitted.

As many as 29 live bombs were recovered in Surat, till August 9, of which 17 were from Varachha area and others were from Katargam, Mahidharpura, Umra areas.

Patel informed the then police commissioner RMS Brar, who directed him to shut down the cinema halls and malls.

“I had taken three training commandos and bomb disposal squad to defuse the first bomb.” Two of the bombs found in Surat were planted in hatchback cars, that were also defused.

Assistant Commissioner of Police R R Sarwaiya, posted in the Surat Crime branch who was then a Police sub inspector in the same branch, recalled Tuesday about how two cars laden with explosives were found from Punagam area and Varachha.

“We were on out toes rushing from one place to another defusing bombs from the most unexpected of sites”, said Sarwaiya.

According to him, the bombs in Surat did not go off as the batteries “were of low voltage”.

“The bombs recovered were of concave shapes covered from the underside, carved in wood. For instance we found bombs behind the signboard at a shop in Mahidharpura Mini Hira bazaar, on the branch of a tree outside municipal garden in Sarthana area and several other places”, Sarwaiya said.

Patel said that after three months the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Prime minister Narendra Modi, had felicitated all the bomb disposal squads of Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and Surat.

“I got a reward of Rs 45,000 in the event which was attended by then MoS (Home) Amit Shah, and DGP P C Pande,” he said.

About the role of Pathan and Zahir in the blasts, Sarwaiya said, “Zahir helped Tanveer by bringing cycles and other materials like pellets, wires, etc., while Tanveer accompanied by the SIMI activists from outside Gujarat showed them locations where bombs would be planted. Zahir was doing petty jobs, while Tanveer Pathan was working in an air conditioner repairing firm. His father runs a stall selling bakery items.”