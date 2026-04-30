In Surat, BJP regains Patidars’ confidence – and votes

As per the results declared on Tuesday, BJP won 115 seats, while four seats went to AAP and a single seat was won by the Congress. In the 2021 SMC elections, the BJP won on 93 seats, followed by the AAP on 27 seats and not a single Congress candidate won the election.

THE SURAT Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections saw 95 Congress candidates, 77 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates, and over 135 Independent and smaller-party candidates lose their deposits. In the rout of the opposition, the BJP regained ground it had lost among the Patidar constituency after the 2015 quota agitation.

From 48.93 per cent (%) of the votes in 2021, the party has seen its vote share rise by 10% points to 58.51%.

A total of 483 candidates contested on 120 seats in 30 wards of Surat Municipal Corporation, out of which 120 were from the BJP, 117 from Congress, 111 from AAP and other smaller parties and Independents.

As per the results declared on Tuesday, BJP won 115 seats, while four seats went to AAP and a single seat was won by the Congress. In the 2021 SMC elections, the BJP won on 93 seats, followed by the AAP on 27 seats and not a single Congress candidate won the election.