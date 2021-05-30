In Surat,186 teachers appointed for Class 11

The Surat district education officer on Saturday approved the appointment of 186 teachers for class 11 in view of the state government’s decision to mass promote all class 10 students.

Incharge District Education officer, Surat, Divyesh Darjee on Saturday called a meeting with the trustees of 83 grant-in-aid schools at Vanita Vishram school in Surat city and informed them about the appointment of teachers.

“We have asked the teachers to collect the appointment letters from Vanita vishram on June 1 and we will instruct them to remain present in the school allotted to them on June 7,” incharge DEO Divyesh Darjee said adding that more teachers will be recruited for class 11 in the coming days.

A total of 93,000 class 10 students had registered for the state Board exams and they were given mass promotions due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Out of 186 newly recruited teachers 49 are for Commerce, 30 for English, 22 for Gujarati, 22 for Economics, 13 for Chemistry, 12 for Psychology, 11 for Physics, six for Biology, six for Mathematics, five for History, five for Sociology, two for Sanskrit, and one each for Statistics, Philosophy and Agronomics.

In 2020, at total of 79,836 students had got registered for 10th board exams from Surat, out of which 79,253 students appeared in the board exams and 59171 students passed the exams.

Against the state passing percentage of 60.64 percent, the passing percentage of Surat was 74.66 percent.