In support of New citizenship law: CM, BJP leaders power rallies across Gujarat

A rally in solidarity with CAA and NRC at Satyagrah ground in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. (Photo: Express) A rally in solidarity with CAA and NRC at Satyagrah ground in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. (Photo: Express)

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel, participated in rallies to support the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) organised under the common banner of “Nagrik Samitis” combining NGOs, industry associations, arms of the RSS, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) — the students’ wing of the BJP, besides others, across cities and towns of Gujarat on Tuesday.

The BJP put out a list of 62 rallies held on Tuesday of which Rupani led the rally in Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and Patel led it in Mehsana. Barring Valsad, which had only one rally, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bharuch and Mehsana had three rallies each.

Participants shouted slogans “welcoming the Hindus” and calling to “eliminate traitors” as they quoted Mahatma Gandhi in defence of the new citizenship law and waved the tricolour. The new law seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain, Parsi and Christian minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Gandhinagar

Waving the tricolour and saffron flags, the crowd of supporters raised slogans in solidarity with CAA and NRC in Gandhinagar. Along with dozens of BJP workers, MLAs and Gandhinagar Mayor, staff of Madhur Dairy also took part in a demonstration.

“We have come out in support of the CAA and NRC to guard people against the misinformation being spread by the opposition. Under a pre-planned conspiracy, violent protests and propaganda are going on against CAA and NRC,” said Rutvij Patel, president, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

Leaders claimed it as “non-discriminatory means to give shelter to refugees and punish infiltrators”. “We all know what CAA is about. In 1955, it was introduced as CAB and recently, it was passed both in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. CAA and NRC are different and by combining them, we can stop anti-social elements. We all know that Indians living in Australia, America and other countries get citizenship when they complete five years over there. Then why shouldn’t our brothers from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have come to India be given citizenship? Dr Manmohan Singh had spoken about CAA but he never implemented it because he was concerned only about vote bank. But Modiji cares about all communities irrespective of vote bank,” said Rita Patel, Mayor, Gandhinagar.

Staff from ‘Madhur Dairy’ of the Gujarat District Cooperative Milk Union also took out a rally. Speaking to The Indian Express, Sher Singh Rana, chairman of the union, said, “The CAA will not affect any Indians and it is only for those who are foreign citizens. The reason we support the combination of CAA and NRC is because through this, all refugees will be given aid and all infiltrators will be thrown out. All the violence that occurred in protests of the CAA was due to misinformation,” said Rana.

The BJP workers also distributed booklets with an aim to clear “misinformation related to CAA and NRC” . The booklet quotes Mahatma Gandhi, “Hindus and Sikhs living in Pakistan have full right to come to India if they are fleeing persecution. It is the duty of the Indian government to provide housing and employment to such people”.

Hemraj Padaliya, founder of Rishivanshi Samaj Seva Sangh, a social organisation, failed to answer when asked about why he is in support of the CAA. “This act will benefit all Indians… As Modiji said, no Indian should worry about the CAA or NRC,” he said.

Vadodara

In Vadodara, hundreds of people from organisations, including the Vaishnav Samaj, the Gau Rakshak Seva Samiti, the Federation of Gujarat Industries, Freedom Group, Baroda University Retired Family Group and members of the BJP and the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), gathered at the Polo ground to participate in the rally that culminated at the Gandhi Nagar Gruh amid heavy police presence. The rally was led by BJP state chief Jitubhai Vaghani, Member of Parliament from Vadodara, Ranjan Bhatt, and other leaders from the party.

The rally organised by Nagrik Samiti in Vadodara on Tuesday. (Photo: Bhupendra Rana) The rally organised by Nagrik Samiti in Vadodara on Tuesday. (Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

The participating members were seen waving the Indian flag and banners that read, “I support CAA”, “We Support CAA + NRC”, “If you are an Indian then why are you scared of the CAA? And if you are scared then what kind of an Indian are you?” along with photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Songs such as “ye bhagwa rang” and “mandir wahi banayenge” reverberated in the air.

Majority of the participants were of the opinion that it was “high time action was taken against infiltrators”. Sachin Pataniya (33), president of the Gau Rakshak Seva Samiti, said, “This law won’t affect Hindus and Muslims who are Indians but will only affect the ‘ghuspethiye’ (infiltrators). Amitbhai (Shah) has himself assured everyone that there is nothing to worry for any Indian belonging to any faith, so no one should worry.”

Mohit Rana (28), who works as a labour contractor and learnt about the rally through newspapers and WhatsApp messages, said, “The law is more about giving citizenship than taking it away from anyone. Our brothers who have been wronged in other countries can now come back to the country. This should be appreciated and not protested against.”

Surat

In Surat, the Jagruk Nagrik Samithi submitted a memorandum to the District Collector, claiming their support to CAA, after the peaceful rally from Athwagate near Vanita Vishram Ground to the District Collector’s office at Athwalines.

A rally organised by the Jagruk Nagrik Samiti in Surat on Tuesday. (Photo: Hanif Malek) A rally organised by the Jagruk Nagrik Samiti in Surat on Tuesday. (Photo: Hanif Malek)

BJP leaders, elected MLAs and MPs, Surat City Mayor Dr Jagdish Patel and members of different social organisations, including the Surat Academic Association, Surat Walmiki Samaj, Indian Medical Association, Surat Modhvanik Samaj, Purva Sainik Sewa Parishad, Bhartiya Vichar Manch, Indian Medical Association, Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce, participated in the rally.

Participants, including members of the Muslim community, were seen carrying banners with slogans, “I support CAA”. A group of people was also seen holding the Indian national flag, while others were chanting slogans in favour of the CAA. Strict police arrangements were made in the area to prevent any untoward incidents. Samithi leaders handed a memorandum to District Collec-tor Dr Dhaval Patel with a message that they support the CAA.

Surat BJP minority wing leader, Zakir Shah, said, “I heard of CAA in PM Narendra Modi’s speech in New Delhi and that Indian Muslims need not worry… Hindus in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are not treated well and if they want to come to India, they will be given citizenship. Muslims staying in those countries don’t have to worry…”

Surat president of Akhil Hind Mahila Parishad, Harshaben Solanki said, “We participated in the rally to spread a message to people across the country: those who are spreading violence have a negative ideology. We support CAA… andour brothers and sisters staying in the neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. When they come to India, they should be given citizenship. Why should one worry and spread violence to misguide the people? People should follow the ideology of Gandhi Bapu and take path of non-violence.”

Geeta Shroff, president of ANIS, an NGO working for women and children in Surat and is also part of Surat Nagrik Samiti, said, “The CAA is for the betterment of the country… those who are Indian citizens and have all the necessary documents need not worry.”

“In the memorandum, we mentioned that after the Partition in 1947, 11 per cent population of Hindus was staying in Pakistan, which has now reduced to 2 per cent. There were 24 per cent Hindus in Bangladesh, when it was with Pakistan, and now it is 8 per cent. Similarly, there are only 7,000 Hindus and Sikhs remaining in Afghanistan. These people have been tortured and harassed in those countries and many of them come to India as refugees. They should be given rights of citizenship in India so that they can purchase property and avail of all rights,” Shroff said.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App