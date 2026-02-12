IN-SPACe picks three firms to develop indigenous small satellite bus platforms

Each selected company will receive a grant of Rs 5 crore to support the development and demonstration of a robust, modular and scalable small satellite bus. (Photo: inspace.gov.in)

THREE private companies – Bengaluru-based Astrome Technologies Private Limited, Azista Industries Private Limited, Hyderabad, and Dhruva Space Private Limited, Hyderabad – have been selected to develop indigenous small satellite bus platforms, which house various components of a spacecraft, India’s space sector promoter IN-SPACe said on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), Ahmedabad, said that the three private firms were selected under its ‘Satellite Bus as a Service’ (SBaaS) initiative.

Satellite bus is a platform that provides essential services to the payload and enables the mission objectives such as thermal management, power, communication, guidance, navigation and control, data processing, and propulsion.