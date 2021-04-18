Gujarat: In scramble for beds, kin reel under red tape

A health worker checks temperature of a senior citizen at Kolat village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

As new Covid cases in Gujarat remain on a steep upward slope daily — 9,541 cases and 97 deaths were reported on Saturday — harried patients continue running from pillar to post, with hospital beds occupied to nearly full capacity. Also, an increasing test positivity rate, now at nearly six per cent, indicate there may be no slowdown in cases in near future.

Ahmedabad city, where 3,241 new cases, the highest single-day spike till date, and 25 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, saw people scrambling for beds and their kin dealing with red tape. Saturday was the second consecutive day when less than one per cent of the 1,290 critical beds across 158 hospitals were vacant.

In Surat city, 1,720 new infections were detected and another 26 succumbed to the virus. Peripheral districts also reported fatalities — Surendranagar (6), Banaskantha (2), Morbi (3), Mehsana (2), Dang (1).

On Friday, a 48-year-old woman, who showed Covid-like symptoms and her sample taken in the afternoon, could only be ferried in an ambulance by evening after a bed was arranged at Shalby Hospital at Naroda. However, the woman’s husband, who had tested positive on April 12, could not accompany heras their daughter, less than two years old, was at home, a relative said. The woman was taken in a 108 emergency ambulance without any next of kin, only to be “kept waiting outside the hospital” for nearly one-and-half hours, the relative added.

By the time she was admitted, she had to be put on Bi-PAP and within hours her condition deteriorated, with the hospital informing that she would require ventilator support, which the hospital had run out of.Her kin arranged for a ventilator bed in Anand. “Around 5:30 am on Saturday, we were informed that she died,” said a relative.