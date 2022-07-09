In rare sighting, three Indian skimmers spotted in Nal Sarovar sanctuary

Three Indian skimmers, an endangered bird species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) list, were spotted in Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary (NSBL)—the famous wetland near Ahmedabad, Wednesday. According to birders, although spotted before in Gujarat, Indian skimmers are rare sightings in Nal Sarovar.

Birdwatchers suggested the birds have arrived from Madhya Pradesh to spend the monsoon in Gujarat. The trio were spotted by Rajnibhai Trivedi, an Ahmedabad-based birder, and his guide-cum-boatman Kasam Sama near Dhrabla island in NSBL. “I spotted the birds first flying and sensed they could be Indian skimmers. They landed near the island and my guess was right,” the 71-year-old veteran birdwatcher said. Trivedi said he observed the three birds for about 10 minutes.

The veteran birder, who has spent years in Dehradun, not only could watch the three Indian skimmers but also managed to photograph them. “While clicking the birds with my long-range lens, I noticed that one of the three skimmers had a ring in its leg,” said Trivedi who has been birdwatching for the past 50 years.

Prabhulal Thakker, another veteran birdwatcher from Ahmedabad and the founding member of the Bird Conservation Society of Gujarat (BCSG), said the ringed bird was from Madhya Pradesh. “The BNHS (Bombay Natural History Society), in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department, had ringed 29 Indian skimmers in National Chambal Sanctuary in MP in 2018 as part of a research project funded by the Bird Life International and Ravi Shankaran Foundation. One of the rings was coded H04. While Trivedi’s photos are not clear enough to read the ring code, guide Sama observed the bird later and confirmed that the ring is indeed coded H04, thus, proving the skimmer is from MP,” Thakker said.

A retired scientist from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Thakker said Indian skimmers are rare sightings in Nal Sarovar. “Indian skimmers breed in the sandy banks of Chambal river and migrate to Gujarat and other parts of the country during monsoon as Chambal starts getting flooded. Flocks of these birds are often seen in Jamnagar. But their sighting is rare in Nal Sarovar,” Thakker said, adding, “The H04 has previously been recorded in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and Porbandar, Jamnagar and Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.”

Indian skimmer flies low along the water surface of wetlands and rivers, skims water with the lower mandible of its bill to catch fish. Its population is on a decline in recent years largely due to habitat loss and anthropogenic pressures. The bird’s range includes the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia. As per BNHS, the skimmer is now restricted only to India as a breeding bird with only occasional breeding in Bangladesh. Incidentally, it was for the second time that Trivedi could record the Indian skimmer at Nal Sarovar. “I had seen an Indian skimmer in Nal Sarovar around four years ago also and had been able to photograph it,” he said.

Other tourist guides in Nal Sarovar confirmed that the skimmer was seen near Bor Bet. “We have been spotting the Indian skimmers for the past few years. But it is a rare bird in Nal Sarovar, nonetheless,” said a birdwatcher who works as a casual labourer at NSBL.

Meanwhile, BNHS confirmed that the H04 has been regularly visiting Gujarat. “First ringed as a chick in 2018 in Chambal, this beautiful Indian Skimmer, H04, is regularly shuttling between Gujarat and Chambal. Parveen Shaikh, the BNHS scientist, last saw H04 breeding in Chambal on 20 June, 2022,” BNHS tweeted Friday.