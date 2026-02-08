In Rajkot, 45 Cong workers detained for vandalising set of play on Godse

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Around 45 Congress workers were detained for allegedly vandalising the set of a Gujarati play “Hun Nathuram” (I, Nathuram) ahead of it was to be staged at Hemu Gadhvi Hall in Rajkot on Saturday evening. The incident took place after the organisers refused to cancel the play as demanded by Congress workers. The play was scheduled to be staged at 9:15 pm.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Congress’s Rajkot president Rajdeepsinh Jadeja, who was leading the group, said, “We spoke to the Trust running the hall, asking them to cancel the play that tries to downplay the principles of Mahatma Gandhi. After Porbandar, Gandhiji’s association has been greatest with Rajkot as he has studied here.”
“We then spoke to the organisers and they too declined our request and said they would bring in police protection. I informed them that the Congress would protest,” he added.
When pointed out that violence was against the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, Jadeja said, “When we went there to protest, they told us that we were doing hooliganism. They thought they could misbehave with us under police protection…the youth became uncontrollable and threw some pipes lying around on stage. Had we just sat on silent protest, they would have continued with the play.”
The Indian Express also spoke to Paritosh Painter, the producer and presenter of the play. “We had the censor certificate as well as police permission to go ahead with the play. Suddenly a gang of 200-300 people came in and protested and said they wouldn’t allow the play to be performed because they thought we were portraying Godse as a hero. So, we invited them to sit in on the performance and then decide. Actually, our play is based on a published book and it is about Godse’s statement in court. These are historical facts that many people don’t know. We are not saying whether he is right or Gandhi is wrong.”
The play is scheduled to be staged in two other cities in the coming days and Painter said they would continue with these performances.
Following the protest, the police detained 45 Congress workers. Policesaid on Saturday late evening that an FIR was likely to be filed in the matter.
