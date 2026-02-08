In Rajkot, 45 Cong workers detained for vandalising set of play on Godse

Around 45 Congress workers were detained in Rajkot for allegedly vandalising the set of the play ‘Hun Nathuram’ after organisers refused to cancel the show. (File Photo)

Around 45 Congress workers were detained for allegedly vandalising the set of a Gujarati play “Hun Nathuram” (I, Nathuram) ahead of it was to be staged at Hemu Gadhvi Hall in Rajkot on Saturday evening. The incident took place after the organisers refused to cancel the play as demanded by Congress workers. The play was scheduled to be staged at 9:15 pm.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Congress’s Rajkot president Rajdeepsinh Jadeja, who was leading the group, said, “We spoke to the Trust running the hall, asking them to cancel the play that tries to downplay the principles of Mahatma Gandhi. After Porbandar, Gandhiji’s association has been greatest with Rajkot as he has studied here.”

“We then spoke to the organisers and they too declined our request and said they would bring in police protection. I informed them that the Congress would protest,” he added.