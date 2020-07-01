In raids across state, Gujarat ATS seizes 51 weapons worth Rs 1.5 crore, arrests 14

According to officials, the arrested are from Rajula in Surendranagar, Abdasa in Kutch Bhuj, Halvad in Morbi, Rapar, Bhachau and Ahmedabad. (Representational) According to officials, the arrested are from Rajula in Surendranagar, Abdasa in Kutch Bhuj, Halvad in Morbi, Rapar, Bhachau and Ahmedabad. (Representational)

As part of its drive against illegal firearm network in the state, the Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad arrested 14 people and seized 51 weapons worth Rs 1.5 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

“On June 19, we had arrested one Mushtaq Baloch and Wahid Pathan and seized 54 foreign made weapons from them, through which we discovered a racket of illegal guns. The accused have revealed that they procured the guns from one Tarun Gupta who runs Tarun Gun House shop in Ramdevnagar of Ahmedabad. It was further investigated and today, 14 more were arrested from parts of Gujarat and as many as 51 weapons were seized,” said a senior official of ATS.

According to officials, the arrested are from Rajula in Surendranagar, Abdasa in Kutch Bhuj, Halvad in Morbi, Rapar, Bhachau and Ahmedabad. Among them was Digvijaysinh Zala of Halvad town of Morbi district, who had acquired 14 imported guns in the recent past and sold an automatic pistol to Gupta, the agency said in a release.

Another key accused held during the raids was Mukesh Bhukiya, owner of Jay Ambe gun house in Mandal in Ahmedabad district, and part of Gupta’s network, it added.

