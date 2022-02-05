In poll year, Gujarat govt announces yet another scholarship for higher education

The Gujarat government Friday announced the Chief Minister Scholarship Scheme (CMSS), a financial assistance programme for students pursuing higher education.

The beneficiaries will also be eligible for the existing Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana (MYSY). “This means that the (new) scheme will be a supplementary scheme of MYSY,” stated an official release from the state government.

Students getting admission for diploma courses after class 10 as well as those being inducted into degree courses (D to D) after diploma are eligible for CMSS.

The scheme applies to students with an annual family income of up to Rs 4.50 lakh. Eligible students who get admission in diploma course after class 10 will get the assistance at 50 per cent of the fixed annual tuition fee or Rs 50,000, whichever is lower. On the other hand, eligible undergraduate students after a diploma will get 50 per cent of the tuition fee for engineering and professional courses or Rs 1 lakh, whichever is lower.

Currently, students who have secured 80 percentile marks in classes 10 or 12 qualify for MYSY. The state government pays 50 per cent of the fee, up to a maximum of Rs 2 lakh per year, for undergraduate students of medicine in self-financed and government medical colleges, while students of dental sciences, homoeopathy, nursing and physiotherapy get 50 per cent fee waiver or assistance of Rs 2 lakh, whichever is lower.

Also, students of diploma and those in engineering, science, arts, commerce and education courses in self-financed colleges will get a 50 per cent fee waiver or annual assistance of Rs 10,000, whichever is lower, in addition to the annual assistance of Rs 25,000 or 50 per cent fee waiver.

MYSY scheme, which came into existence in 2015 during the Anandiben Patel government with a corpus of Rs 1,000 crore, has disbursed over Rs 1,100 crore so far. The scheme was launched in response to the Patidar agitation for reservation in college education and government jobs.