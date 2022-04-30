In poll year, Gujarat appoints new Chief Electoral Officer

The Gujarat government on Friday appointed Ponugumatla Bharathi new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state.

Bharathi, a 2005 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, will replace Anupam Anand, an IAS officer of 2000 batch of Gujarat cadre. The General Administration Department (GAD) of Gujarat government issued a notification in this regard Friday.

The development comes when Gujarat is scheduled to go for Assembly elections by the end of this year.

Bharathi is the current Labour Commissioner of Gujarat government. With her appointment as the new CEO, Anand has been appointed as the new Labour Commissioner of Gujarat. The notification also mentioned that Bharathi will also be the Ex-Officio Secretary to the General Administration Department (Election).

Anand was appointed as the CEO in May last year.

Bharathi is not new to the office of the CEO as she has earlier worked there as a Joint Election Commissioner. She is expected to take charge of the new post on Monday.