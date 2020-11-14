In October, Gujarat HC disposed of 6.79% more cases than a month ago

The court disposed of 6,102 cases, over 2,600 of which pertained to civil matters and 3,459 were criminal cases, in October.

Despite fewer working days in October than the previous month, the Gujarat High Court disposed of more cases in the month, a monthly report issued by it Saturday stated.

The Gujarat HC, which continues to see proceedings over the virtual medium, had seen 24 working days for the registry in September compared to the 18 working days in October. The court disposed of 6,102 cases, over 2,600 of which pertained to civil matters and 3,459 were criminal cases, in October. On an average, 339 matters, including 69 interim applications, were disposed of per working day during the month.

In September, when the Gujarat HC registry worked for 24 days, nearly 5,700 cases were disposed of. Overall, October bettered disposal rate by 6.79 per cent as compared to September.

The clearance rate, however, went down as compared to September. Defined as the number of cases disposed against the number of cases registered in a month, the case clearance rate stood at approximately 68 per cent in October against the over 80 per cent recorded in September. Notably, 7,000 cases were registered in October, while 5,600 cases were filed in September.

