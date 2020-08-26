In North Gujarat, Saurashtra-Kutch: Heavy rainfall forecast between August 29, 31

The districts of Banaskantha, Patan, Kutch, Morbi and Devbhoomi Dwarka are expected to receive heavy rainfall, although the IMD also issued a forecast of rainfall activity receding across the state in the coming days. (Representational)

With 106.78 percent of average rainfall already recorded in Gujarat for this monsoon season, the state is expected to receive another round of heavy rainfall between August 29 and 31.

Due to a low pressure developing over the Bay of Bengal along with a cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of rainfall in North Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch areas between August 29 and 31.

The districts of Banaskantha, Patan, Kutch, Morbi and Devbhoomi Dwarka are expected to receive heavy rainfall, although the IMD also issued a forecast of rainfall activity receding across the state in the coming days.

Keeping this forecast in mind, all concerned departments have been put on alert and were asked to prepare in advance at the weather watch group meeting chaired by Relief Commissioner Harshad Patel, held virtually at Gandhinagar.

On Tuesday, a high alert was sounded for 136 dams, 16 dams were on alert and a warning was issued for 12 dams. Further, 124 talukas in the state recorded rainfall between one mm and 67 mm, even as Lakhpat in Kutch district received the highest of 67 mm rainfall from 6 am till 6 pm on Tuesday.

This was followed by heavy rainfall in the entire northern district of Banaskantha district, covering all 14 talukas with Bhabhar, Deodar, Vav, Lakhani, Suigam, Dhanera, Suigam, Kankrej receiving the highest rainfall.

