In Manjalpur, BJP pulls a bypoll surprise: Party picks ‘outsider’ Satish Patel amid factions lobbying for July 30 bypoll ticket

While Satish Patel may not possess an illustrious educational background or the flamboyant persona of his predecessor, he brings formidable administrative and organisational skills.

In a typical maneuver that has caught its own city unit “off guard”, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday evening bypassed a dozen local aspirants to field an “outsider”, Satish Patel from the Chhani area of the city, for the high-stakes Manjalpur assembly bypoll.

Pulling a surprise just days before the July 13 nomination deadline, the party’s high command made a calculated move amid an intense factional war for the constituency, which will go to polls following the passing of eight-term MLA and former minister Yogesh Patel on June 2.

The unexpected nomination of Satish Patel, a veteran of the cooperative sector and who does not live in the constituency, has sent a sharp jolt through local heavyweight factions that had spent weeks fiercely lobbying for the ticket to the July 30 by-election.