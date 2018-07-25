In letter to CM, Dhanani seeks loan waiver for farmers affected by flood

According to government figures, a total of 32 people were killed and 150 cattle-heads perished in the floods. According to government figures, a total of 32 people were killed and 150 cattle-heads perished in the floods.

Opposition leader in the state Assembly Paresh Dhanani on Tuesday appealed Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to write off crop loans of the farmers whose agricultural fields were washed away in the floods earlier this month and grant them new loans enabling them to sow their fields again.

In a letter to the CM, Dhanani said that in a large number of villages in talukas like Mangrol, Sutrapada, Talal, Kodinar, Gir-Gadhada, among others the surface of agriculture fields had been washed away. This had necessitated the fields being filled up with soil from other places to make them cultivable.

Dhanani suggested that the state government should help in preparing the fields for resowing by using soil from the surrounding government lands, using its own machinery and staff without charging the farmers for it. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader also demanded financial assistance to the flood-hit people, particularly those who lost their family members and cattle in the deluge.

According to government figures, a total of 32 people were killed and 150 cattle-heads perished in the floods. Demanding immediate restoration of power supply in the flood affected villages, Dhanani said that the state government should provide mobile electric generators in the villages where it would take longer to restore the power supply.

With primary health centres and dispensaries damaged in the excessive rain, Dhanani also suggested running mobile dispensaries. These, he said, would also provide medical assistance to people in remote areas where the roads were damaged in the flood.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App